See pictures of the majestic Delhi–Mumbai Expressway

Written By: Anamica Singh Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 12:11 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on Sunday. The inauguration was done on the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. Once the entire route is completed, the expressway will allow a travel time of just 12 hours between Delhi and Mumbai.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Jaipur stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246-km section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Dausa on Sunday. The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot stretch is set to reduce the travel time between the national capital and Jaipur considerably and it will take approximately 3.5 hours to reach Jaipur from Delhi now.

(Photograph: ANI )

PM Modi inaugurated a total of four projects

The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying/inauguration of a total of four projects, including the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, worth more than Rs 18,000 crore. The Sohna-Dausa stretch will become an alternative to the busy Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

(Photograph: ANI )

Expressway will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be India's longest with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent, from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while the travel time will be cut by 50 per cent, from the current 24 hours to 12 hours.

(Photograph: PTI )

It will benefit several places

The expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer.

(Photograph: PTI )

Expressway will pass through several states

The expressway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

(Photograph: PTI )