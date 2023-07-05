US July 4 Celebrations: This is how JLo, Khloe Kardashian celebrated
On the occasion of American Independence Day on July 4, Hollywood celebs were seen having a gala time. From lavish backyard barbecues to colourful fireworks, celebs across America were seen ringing in Independence Day in their own unique ways. Some went all out of their way to show their patriotism.
Khloe Kardashian, for example, shared an inside glimpse of her props, including photos of red, blue and white water balloons, party favours and a neatly-arranged holiday-themed food tray.
Meanwhile, quite a few stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott were spotted at Michael Rubin's evening party in The Hamptons ahead of the holiday over the weekend.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
The couple was spotted at Michael Rubin's star-studded Hamptons holiday party over the weekend.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jay-Z and Beyonce
Jay-Z and Beyonce at the White party.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Winnie Harlow and Dixie D'Amelio
The model and the influencer posed for a picture together.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski opted for a see-through dress for the event.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Andy Cohen
The Bravo host brought daughter Lucy and son Ben to his beach house in the Hamptons.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Jimmy Fallon
The late-night talk show host posted a rare family photo with his wife Nancy and their two daughters Winnie, 9, and Frances, 8, ahead of the holiday, hilariously captioning his Instagram post, "I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!"
(Photograph:Instagram)
Travis Scott, 21 savage, Drake
It is mind-blowing to see how one man managed to bring these many A-list celebs under one roof. Thanks to Rubin, Drake, Travis Scott and 21 Savage were seen performing at the billionaire's private event.