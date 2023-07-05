US July 4 Celebrations: This is how JLo, Khloe Kardashian celebrated

| Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

On the occasion of American Independence Day on July 4, Hollywood celebs were seen having a gala time. From lavish backyard barbecues to colourful fireworks, celebs across America were seen ringing in Independence Day in their own unique ways. Some went all out of their way to show their patriotism.

Khloe Kardashian, for example, shared an inside glimpse of her props, including photos of red, blue and white water balloons, party favours and a neatly-arranged holiday-themed food tray.

Meanwhile, quite a few stars including Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott were spotted at Michael Rubin's evening party in The Hamptons ahead of the holiday over the weekend.