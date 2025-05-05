Advertisment
Secret Shores: 6 Hidden Lakes Near Kerala You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Nestled amidst Kerala's lush landscapes, these hidden lakes offer serene retreats away from bustling tourist spots, perfect for nature enthusiasts seeking tranquillity.

Authored by: Wion Web Desk
Elephant Lake (Pexels)
Elephant Lake (Pexels)
Kuttanadu – The Rice Bowl of Kerala
Kuttanadu – The Rice Bowl of Kerala

Often referred to as the “Venice of the East,” Kuttanadu is a quiet, serene haven that boasts vast paddy fields bordered by tranquil waterways. Here, you can enjoy an unforgettable houseboat ride through the lush green landscape.

Kumarakom – A Peaceful Paradise
Kumarakom – A Peaceful Paradise

Although Kumarakom is not completely hidden from tourists, there are parts of this backwater village that remain untouched by commercialization. A leisurely houseboat cruise here is like drifting through a paradise of swaying palm trees, vibrant birdlife, and serene waters.

Vembanadu Lake– The Heart of Kerala’s Backwaters
Vembanadu Lake– The Heart of Kerala’s Backwaters

Vembanadu Lake one of the largest lakes in Kerala, offers a unique backwater experience that is rich in natural beauty and cultural history. While the lake itself is famous, the less-travelled parts of it remain largely untouched.

Sasthamkotta Lake – Kerala’s Largest Freshwater Lake
Sasthamkotta Lake – Kerala’s Largest Freshwater Lake

Nestled in the Kollam district, this lake is the largest freshwater lake in Kerala and offers a unique backwater experience. The tranquil waters are surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills, creating the perfect backdrop for a peaceful houseboat cruise.

5. Munroe Island – Where the Rivers Meet
5. Munroe Island – Where the Rivers Meet

Located at the confluence of the Ashtamudi Lake and the Arabian Sea, Munroe Island is a lesser-known backwater destination that offers a rich cultural experience combined with natural beauty. The island is named after Colonel Munroe, who was instrumental in the region’s development during British rule.

Pathiramanal – A Hidden Jewel for Nature Lovers
Pathiramanal – A Hidden Jewel for Nature Lovers

Pathiramanal, meaning “sands of midnight,” is a small, uninhabited island located on the Vembanadu Lake, and it is one of Kerala’s best-kept secrets. Surrounded by lush greenery and pristine waters, this secluded island offers one of the most serene and peaceful backwater experiences in Kerala.

