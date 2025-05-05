Secret Shores: 6 Hidden Lakes Near Kerala You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Kuttanadu – The Rice Bowl of Kerala
Often referred to as the “Venice of the East,” Kuttanadu is a quiet, serene haven that boasts vast paddy fields bordered by tranquil waterways. Here, you can enjoy an unforgettable houseboat ride through the lush green landscape.
Kumarakom – A Peaceful Paradise
Although Kumarakom is not completely hidden from tourists, there are parts of this backwater village that remain untouched by commercialization. A leisurely houseboat cruise here is like drifting through a paradise of swaying palm trees, vibrant birdlife, and serene waters.
Vembanadu Lake– The Heart of Kerala’s Backwaters
Vembanadu Lake one of the largest lakes in Kerala, offers a unique backwater experience that is rich in natural beauty and cultural history. While the lake itself is famous, the less-travelled parts of it remain largely untouched.
Sasthamkotta Lake – Kerala’s Largest Freshwater Lake
Nestled in the Kollam district, this lake is the largest freshwater lake in Kerala and offers a unique backwater experience. The tranquil waters are surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills, creating the perfect backdrop for a peaceful houseboat cruise.
Munroe Island – Where the Rivers Meet
Located at the confluence of the Ashtamudi Lake and the Arabian Sea, Munroe Island is a lesser-known backwater destination that offers a rich cultural experience combined with natural beauty. The island is named after Colonel Munroe, who was instrumental in the region’s development during British rule.
Pathiramanal – A Hidden Jewel for Nature Lovers
Pathiramanal, meaning “sands of midnight,” is a small, uninhabited island located on the Vembanadu Lake, and it is one of Kerala’s best-kept secrets. Surrounded by lush greenery and pristine waters, this secluded island offers one of the most serene and peaceful backwater experiences in Kerala.