Dolores Huerta, a civil rights icon in her own right and the co-founder of the United Farm Workers (UFW), revealed that Chavez manipulated her to have sex with him in one instance and raped her in his car in another.

Huerta, now 96, said that both instances resulted in pregnancies. She said she stayed silent for decades. Not because the memory faded, but because she feared what speaking out might do to the movement she had spent her life building.

"I am nearly 96 years old, and for the last 60 years have kept a secret because I believed that exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement I have spent my entire life fighting for," she wrote in a statement she released on Medium on Wednesday.

"I have encouraged people to always use their voice. Following the New York Times’ multi-year investigation into sexual misconduct by Cesar Chavez, I can no longer stay silent and must share my own experiences," she said.