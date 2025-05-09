Secret Goa: 6 Places Locals Don’t Want You to Know About

Kakolem Beach
Kakolem Beach, also known as Tiger Beach, is one of the hidden gems in Goa. Along with the brown sand and crystal-clear water, two waterfalls are the key highlights of this beach. Kakolem Beach is one of the most picturesque hidden places in Goa.
Harvalem Falls
Harvalem is amongst the most beautiful waterfalls in Goa. Milky white water cascades down tough, scenic boulders. The best part is that the waterfall remains concealed from the world's eyes, allowing visitors complete privacy.
Cabo De Rama
Cabo De Rama Fort is one of the most relaxing and hidden places to visit in Goa. It offers splendid views of the Cabo De Rama beach in Goa below and the sea vanishing into the horizon beyond it. The fort houses ruins and old canons of the erstwhile Portuguese troops.
Arvalem Caves
Arvalem Caves or Pandava Caves have long been the centre of debate on account of their mixed form of architecture. These are among the best-hidden places in Goa, rumoured as the caves that the Pandavas used, and others argue that the caves are Buddhist.
Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary & Mollem National Park
The Mollem National Park and Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary are a haven for wildlife lovers and reptile researchers. Apart from a diverse variety of flora and fauna, the park is listed among the best and hidden places to visit in Goa. Hiking and trekking trails that facilitate sightings of Leopards, Gaurs and Sloth Bears are amongst others.
Chorla Ghats
Chorla Ghats is one of the offbeat places in North Goa. Nestled snugly on the Western Ghats in the Goa-Karnataka-Maharashtra border, this ghat offers stunning views of the valley. With lush valleys and tropical jungles, this hill station in Goa makes up one of the most surreal hidden places in Goa.