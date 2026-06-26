/Feud between Anthropic and Trump administration explained: What is going on?

The order barred "foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States" from using Fable 5 or Mythos 5. Since this meant that even Anthropic’s staff in other countries could not use them, they took both models offline worldwide. Anthropic disagrees with the concerns, with CEO Dario Amodei saying that perfect jailbreak resistance doesn't exist. "We disagree that the finding of a narrow potential jailbreak should be cause for recalling a commercial model deployed to hundreds of millions of people. If this standard were applied across the industry, it would essentially halt all new model deployments,” the company said in an official statement. Discussions on the matter are ongoing.

