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Mirzapur: The Movie brings back Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Munna Bhaiya and Bablu for big-screen bhaukaal- the battle for the throne begins

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 23:16 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 23:16 IST

The bhaukaal of Mirzapur is officially returning. This time, the intense burst won't be heard on small phone screens; however, it will be experienced on the big screens as the critically acclaimed show makes its comeback in the form of a movie.

All about Mirzapur: The Movie
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All about Mirzapur: The Movie

The return of UP's lethals, including Guddi, Bablu, Munna Bhaiya, and Kaleen Bhaiya, is set to spark excitement among the fans once again with their combat to claim the ultimate throne of Mirzapur. On June 25 (Thursday), the makers unveiled the first teaser of the film, promising the raw and rough power struggles, iconic rivalries, and iconic characters that defined India's crime saga.

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit
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Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit, a character who spreads moments of humour amid the intense rivalries and conflicts in the storyline. His iconic presence, unpredictable outbursts, and struggle for survival in a corrupt environment have made him a memorable figure. He is considered the soul of the show.

The story explores early power struggles of Guddu, who clashes with the Tripathi empire, once again fighting for ultimate supremacy of the Mirzapur throne.

Divyenndu Sharma returns as Munna Bhaiya
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Divyenndu Sharma returns as Munna Bhaiya

Despite his death at the end of season 2 of Mirzapur, the recently released teaser shows Divyendu Sharma returning with his iconic portrayal of Munna Bhaiya. With his signature swagger and unforgettable persona, Munna Bhaiya, as the son of the notable businessman Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi), has built a dedicated fanbase.

Along with his father, Munna Bhaiya is set to take vengeance on Guddu Pandit and reclaim control over the ganglands of Mirzapur.

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya
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Pankaj Tripathi returns as Kaleen Bhaiya

The one who rules Mirzapur as a ruthless mafia don and runs a million-dollar illicit enterprise involving guns, drugs and carpets, Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, is set to bring his unmatchable aura and danger. The character marks a massive battle for the crown of Mirzapur.

Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit
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Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit

The original character was portrayed by Vikrant Massey, but in the movie, the role is taken on by Jitendra Kumar. The story navigates his chance to devise a strategy for Guddu's rise. Known for his calm demeanour, Bablu is one with great intelligence and smartness who knows how to manipulate others to serve his next move.

Rasika Duggal returns as Beena
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Rasika Duggal returns as Beena

Rasika Dugal returns to her fan-favourite role as Beena Tripathi. Behind her traditional and quiet exterior, Beena is incredibly cunning, highly observant, and deeply ambitious inside. She navigates the patriarchal dangers posed by the Tripathi brothers with naivety and emerges as a mastermind.

Gupta Sisters
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Gupta Sisters

The Pandit's boys' love interests, the Gupta sisters, including Sweety, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Golu, played by Shweta Tripathi, are also making their return. Sharing a strong sibling bond, the sisters are entirely upended by the violent power struggles surrounding them.

Who will the next ruler of Mirzapur?
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Who will the next ruler of Mirzapur?

Mirzapur: The Movie is a gritty and action-packed prequel to the highly acclaimed Prime Video series, Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings back iconic characters who are confronting survival tactics and seeking vengeance against one another to claim control of the Mirzapur throne.

With this, get yourself ready because when Bhaukaal hits the theatres, the rules of the game will be rewritten in blood.

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