/Mirzapur: The Movie brings back Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu, Munna Bhaiya and Bablu for big-screen bhaukaal- the battle for the throne begins

Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit, a character who spreads moments of humour amid the intense rivalries and conflicts in the storyline. His iconic presence, unpredictable outbursts, and struggle for survival in a corrupt environment have made him a memorable figure. He is considered the soul of the show.

The story explores early power struggles of Guddu, who clashes with the Tripathi empire, once again fighting for ultimate supremacy of the Mirzapur throne.