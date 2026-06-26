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From $8 dress to $ 1000 designer looks: Decoding Usha Vance’s pregnancy style

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 18:31 IST | Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 18:31 IST

Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Vice President JD Vance. Since the announcement, she has time and again won hearts with her looks, but above all, her $8 dress has become the talk of the town.

Usha Vanca's maternity wardrobe
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(Photograph: AFP)

Usha Vanca's maternity wardrobe

Usha Vance and her Old Navy orange dress have become the talk of the internet, not because of the price or where it came from, but because Vance hit back at a New York Times fashion piece that suggested there was political meaning behind her maternity wardrobe.

As Usha and her dress continue to make headlines, here’s a look at her pregnancy wardrobe.

$8.75 Old Navy dress
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(Photograph: AFP)

$8.75 Old Navy dress

The Second Lady of the USA didn't shy away from hitting back at the New York Post article about the supposed political meaning of her inexpensive Old Navy dress.

“Now that we know the political significance of my $8.75 coral maternity dress from Old Navy, can’t wait to hear what the New York Times has to say about my elastic-waistband pants and compression socks!“In the meantime, enjoy my pregnancy fashion (or lack thereof) and a good story with your kids on Storytime with the Second Lady,” she wrote.

Purple lilac dress
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(Photograph: AFP)

Purple lilac dress

In April, Usha Vance chose a beautiful lilac dress for her first appearance as she arrived in Hungary on an official visit with her husband, US Vice President JD Vance. The brand lilac midi dress, according to the Daily Mail, is available at Neiman Marcus for around $300. It was originally priced at $595.

Usha's flower black dress
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(Photograph: AFP)

Usha's flower black dress

In May, Usha attended another official event wearing a stunning black dress with pink flowers as the highlight. The body-hugging dress, which showed off her baby bump, originally retailed for $395.

That green pleated dress
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(Photograph: AFP)

That green pleated dress

In March, Usha wore a comfortable green gown with a blue coat for her meeting with Taoiseach of Ireland Micheál Martin and his wife, Mary O'Shea. As reported by Daily Mail, the dress that is said to be designed by Atlein, is no longer available on the website. But the dress may be find on Rent the Runway at the price $104. But to find this outfit, you have to do a good research.

Dark-green coat
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(Photograph: AFP)

Dark-green coat

Shortly after her pregnancy announced, she visited the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, Armenia with her husband. For this outfit, Vance looked smart in dark green double-face wool coat by Mackage. The cost of the smart piece is around $1,000.

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