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‘Seconds decide survival’: 5 mistakes people make during an earthquake that can be deadly

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 23:49 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 23:49 IST

Avoiding common errors like running outside or using lifts during an earthquake can save your life. Authorities urge people to drop, cover, and hold on to prevent injuries from falling debris. Read more below.

Running out of buildings
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(Photograph: AI)

Running out of buildings

Many people instinctively try to flee outside during tremors. The US Geological Survey warns that running during shaking is highly dangerous, as falling glass, bricks, and facade elements cause the majority of earthquake injuries.

Standing in doorways
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(Photograph: AI)

Standing in doorways

The belief that doorways are the safest spot is an outdated myth. National disaster authorities clarify that modern doorways are no stronger than the rest of the structure and provide absolutely no protection from flying debris.

Using the lifts
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(Photograph: AI)

Using the lifts

Attempting to evacuate using elevators during tremors often leads to entrapment. Emergency services state that power cuts and mechanical failures can instantly jam lift shafts, leaving occupants stuck during secondary shocks.

Rushing towards stairwells
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Rushing towards stairwells

Staircases are highly vulnerable structural components during a seismic event. Architectural safety boards warn that stairs can easily collapse under the stress of shaking, making them incredibly dangerous areas to enter during tremors.

Forgetting to shield the head
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(Photograph: AI)

Forgetting to shield the head

Most injuries during earthquakes are caused by falling objects like light fixtures and bookcases. Disaster response teams emphasise that failing to immediately drop, cover, and hold on leaves your head and neck entirely exposed to fatal impacts.

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