Second-wave of coronavirus hits countries, 'endless nightmare' looms
Just when countries had started lifted lockdowns and easing restrictions, the coronavirus pandemic has resurfaced in those countries.
Let's take a look:
Germany
More than 1,000 employees at German meat processing firm Toennies have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting local health authorities to order all 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine.
The localised lockdown is a setback for Germany's reopening strategy. Chancellor Angela Merkel had favoured maintaining lockdown discipline for longer, but eased restrictions following pressure from regional premiers.
(Photograph:Reuters)
South Korea
South Korea is in the midst of a second wave of novel coronavirus infections focused around its densely populated capital, stemming from a holiday in May.
Just as the country announced it would be easing social distancing guidelines in early May, new cases spiked, driven in part by infections among young people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the holiday weekend.
(Photograph:AFP)
China
China has identified 41 areas in Beijing that are at a high or medium risk of seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases.
The country has reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in months in the past couple of days, triggering fears of a second wave of COVID-19.
It had previously eased restrictions imposed on the people.
(Photograph:Reuters)
New Zealand
New Zealand has recorded three new cases of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus.
The new infections are a set back to New Zealand, which lifted all social and economic restrictions except border controls last week.
(Photograph:Reuters)
USA
The United States is on the brink of a second wave of the novel coronavirus as major cities look to re-close their businesses.
The US recorded over 30,000 new infections on the weekend, which is the highest hike since May 1.
Meanwhile, markets and restaurants have been re-opened in the country as a part of phasing out coronavirus.
(Photograph:AFP)
Iran
Iran on Tuesday reported 121 new coronavirus deaths, its highest daily toll in over two months, as it battles to contain the Middle East's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
The country has not imposed a mandatory lockdown on people to stop the virus's spread, but it closed schools, cancelled public events and banned movement between the country's 31 provinces in March.
The government progressively lifted restrictions from April in order to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.