Second-wave of coronavirus hits countries, 'endless nightmare' looms

Just when countries had started lifted lockdowns and easing restrictions, the coronavirus pandemic has resurfaced in those countries.

Germany

More than 1,000 employees at German meat processing firm Toennies have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting local health authorities to order all 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine.

The localised lockdown is a setback for Germany's reopening strategy. Chancellor Angela Merkel had favoured maintaining lockdown discipline for longer, but eased restrictions following pressure from regional premiers.

