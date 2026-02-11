/Second US supercarrier near Iran soon? Which warship could join USS Abraham Lincoln amid US–Iran tensions?

Earlier, the US President indicated that Washington is considering sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region. Speaking to Axios, Trump said he was 'thinking' about reinforcing naval forces if negotiations fail to produce results. The proposal is intended to increase pressure on Tehran while talks over nuclear restrictions and broader security concerns continue. The USS George Washington in Asia and the USS George HW Bush on the US east coast are the most likely candidates, officials have told Reuters, but each is at least a week away from the Middle East.

