Scooby Doo to The Jungle Book: Popular cartoons adapted into live-action films

(Photograph: Instagram )

The Smurfs

American fantasy comedy film based on the comic book of the same name tells the story of Papa Smurf who is taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him. Helmed by Raja Gosnell, the film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays, Sofia Vergara, and Hank Azaria among others, It was released in 2011. An animated live-action musical film is scheduled to release in July this year. It boasts of an ensemble cast with Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette alongside Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, and Octavia Spencer among others.