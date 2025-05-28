Scooby Doo to The Jungle Book: Popular cartoons adapted into live-action films

Published: May 28, 2025, 01:37 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 01:37 IST
Be it Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Jungle Book, or Scooby Doo, let's check out a few of the popular cartoons which had been adapted into live-action films.
Popular cartoon adapted into live action films
These adaptations often feature real actors portraying characters to blend in live-action and animation.
The Flinstones in Viva Rock Vegas
It is the prequel to the 1994 film The Flinstones and loosely based on the animated television series of the same name. Helmed by Brian Levant, it is set before the events and the film shows how Fred and Barney met Wilma and Betty. The film stars Mark Addy, Kristen Johnson, Stephen Baldwin, and Jane Krakowski among others. The romantic comedy film was released in 2000.
Casper
The supernatural comedy film Casper is loosely based on the cartoon character Casper the Friendly Ghost. Helmed by Brad Silberling, the film follows the story of the title character who peacefully haunts a mansion called Whiplast Manor in Friendship Maine, and meets and befriends a teenage girl named Kat Harvey, daughter of a paranormal therapist, who is hired to get rid of the mansion of its spectral inhabitants. It stars Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty, and Eric Idle among others. It was released in 1995.
Scooby-Doo
Scooby Doo's live-action film was released in 2002 and was based on the long-running animated franchise. Helmed by Raja Gosnell from a screenplay by James Gunn, it was released in two installments. The film featured Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr, Matthew Lillard, Linda Cardellini, Isla Fisher, and Rowan Atkinson among others. It tells the story of Scooby-Doo's adventures alongside Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy.
Jungle Book
One of the cult classics! The Jungle Book was adapted as a live-action film in 2016 and was produced and directed by Jon Favreau. An animated remake of Disney's 1967 animated film of the same name, it is loosely based on Rudyard Kipling's story collection The Jungle Book. It tells the story of an orphaned human boy guided by his animal guardians, who set out on discovery while evading the threatening Sher Khan. The film includes voice and motion capture performances from Bill Murray, Idris Elba, Scarlett Johansson, and Ben Kingsley among others.
Aladdin
One of the most popular cartoons of all time, Aladdin was adapted as a musical fantasy film in 2019. Helmed by Guy Ritchie, the star-studded cast includes Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari among others. It tells the story of Aladdin, a kind thief who falls in love with Jasmine, the princess of Agrabah with the help of Genie. When Jafar, the grand vizier tries to fool the king, Jasmine, Aladdin, and Genie must stop him from succeeding.
The Smurfs
American fantasy comedy film based on the comic book of the same name tells the story of Papa Smurf who is taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission to the real world to save him. Helmed by Raja Gosnell, the film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jayma Mays, Sofia Vergara, and Hank Azaria among others, It was released in 2011. An animated live-action musical film is scheduled to release in July this year. It boasts of an ensemble cast with Rihanna as the voice of Smurfette alongside Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, and Octavia Spencer among others.
Garfield: The Movie
The character of Garfield in the movie is voiced by Chris Pratt and other characters who played the role in the film are Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, and Nicholas Hoult among others. It tells the story of Garfield's journey as he is adopted by Jon Arbuckle and faces various adventures including a quest to find his father. Helmed by Peter Hewitt, it was released in cinemas in 2004. Its sequel Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties was released in 2006.