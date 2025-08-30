/SCO Summit 2025: From Kotnis to the 1962 war, tracing India-China bonhomie over the years

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for China after his two-day visit to Japan, attention shifts to the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin. The spotlight is not only on his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping but also on the complex history that frames such encounters. For India, ties with China have never been straightforward. They have alternated between friendship and hostility, from the sacrifice of Dr. Dwarkanath Kotnis in the 1930s to the promises of the Panchsheel Agreement in the 1950s, and the subsequent scars of the 1962 war.