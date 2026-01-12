/Scientists stumble upon fastest-spinning asteroid moving at dizzying speed

Asteroid discovery: Scientists have discovered asteroid 2025 MN45 using the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. This space rock is spinning at an extremely fast pace, making it the first such object discovered in the Asteroid Belt.
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which houses the world’s largest digital camera, has discovered an asteroid that is spinning so fast that it defies any explanation. This record-breaking asteroid, named 2025 MN45, challenges how celestial bodies are formed and held together. While most asteroids take several hours or days to complete one spin, this newly found rock turns every 1.88 minutes. It is the fastest-spinning asteroid ever discovered that is larger than 500 meters in diameter.
What makes it even more astounding is the size of asteroid 2025 MN45. You would think something rotating so quickly would be tiny. However, this asteroid is about 2,300 feet wide, roughly the size of eight football fields or nearly twice the height of the Empire State Building. The findings were described in a study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Another fascinating feature is how it has managed to remain intact despite spinning at such a fast speed. Most asteroids are "rubble piles", that is, loose collections of rocks and dust held together by weak gravity. If such a space rock spun this fast, the forces would tear it apart. However, 2025 MN45 is intact, which means it is almost like a solid rock.
Scientists discovered 76 asteroids, of which 16 are super-fast rotators, taking 13 minutes to 2.2 hours to complete on spin, while three are ultra-fast rocks, rotating once every five minutes or less. Typically, the latter are found among "Near-Earth Objects" (NEOs). However, 2025 MN45 was spotted in the Main Asteroid Belt between Mars and Jupiter. This makes it the first such asteroid identified in that region.
Scientists are intrigued not only by this asteroid, but also by the fact that it was identified using early data from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. Equipped with the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) camera—the largest digital camera ever built—the telescope can scan through the sky and capture even those changes that might have been previously missed. Asteroid 2025 MN45 is one such cosmic discovery.
Talking about what made this asteroid rotate at such dizzying speeds, the researchers state that this is likely the result of a massive, high-angle collision that occurred in the recent past. Asteroid 2025 MN45 is believed to have crashed into another object that sent it spinning through the cosmos.
Asteroid 2025 MN45 poses no threat to Earth as it is located in the Asteroid Belt, a zone that stretches between 179 to 628 million kilometres. Its trajectory will keep it at a comfortable distance from our planet. Scientists continue to monitor the asteroid to learn more about it and its origins.