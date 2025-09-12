/Scientists say there is a 90% chance of witnessing a black hole explosion in next 10 years

Research has found that the probability of observing a black hole exploding over the next 10 years is 90 per cent. It talks about primordial black holes, theoretical cosmic structures that were born soon after the universe was born, and not from stellar deaths. These stars have most likely already dissipated, particularly the uncharged PBHs, where evaporation is expected to have taken place long ago. This means that it is almost impossible to make a direct observation of a PBH explosion using the current observatories.