Scientists find new fossils of car-sized prehistoric turtle in South America

Second largest turtle known to mankind

Stupendemys is the second-largest known turtle, behind seagoing Archelon, which lived roughly 70 million years ago at the end of the age of dinosaurs and reached about 15 feet (4.6 meters) in length.

The first Stupendemys fossils were found in the 1970s but many mysteries remained about the animal. The new fossils included the largest known turtle shell 9.4 feet (2.86 meters) long, even larger than Archelon's shell - and the first lower jaw remains, which gave clues about its diet.

(Photograph:Reuters)