Scientists discovered Earth’s oldest rocks in Canada

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 30, 2025, 20:18 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2025, 20:18 IST

Geologists discovered Earth’s oldest rocks, about 4.16 billion years old, in northern Quebec, Canada. These ancient stones from the Hadean eon reveal early Earth’s conditions and help explain how the planet evolved to support life.

Earth's Oldest Rocks Found
1 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Earth’s Oldest Rocks Found

Geologists have found the oldest rocks ever discovered on Earth in northern Quebec, Canada. These ancient stones give a rare look into our planet’s earliest history.

Where Were the Rocks Discovered?
2 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Where Were the Rocks Discovered?

The rocks were found near Inukjuak, Nunavik, in the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt. The research was led by Jonathan O’Neil from the University of Ottawa.

How Old Are These Rocks?
3 / 7
(Photograph:Simone Marchi)

How Old Are These Rocks?

Tests show the rocks are about 4.16 billion years old. This makes them the oldest known rocks on Earth, formed during the Hadean eon, when our planet was just beginning to cool.

What Was the Hadean Eon?
4 / 7
(Photograph:Dan Durda)

What Was the Hadean Eon?

The Hadean eon began 4.6 billion years ago. Earth was a hot, fiery world with no life, covered in lava and bombarded by space debris. These rocks are a rare record from that time.

How Did Scientists Date the Rocks?
5 / 7
(Photograph:Wikipedia)

How Did Scientists Date the Rocks?

Researchers used radiometric dating, measuring elements like samarium and neodymium. This method accurately shows how long ago the rocks solidified from molten material.

Why Are These Rocks Important?
6 / 7
(Photograph:X)

Why Are These Rocks Important?

These rocks help scientists understand how the first continents formed and what early Earth was like. They offer clues about the conditions that made life possible.

What Does This Mean for Science?
7 / 7
(Photograph:University of Copenhagen)

What Does This Mean for Science?

Studying these ancient rocks connects us to Earth’s beginnings. The discovery helps piece together how our planet changed from a lifeless world to one full of oceans, forests, and life.

