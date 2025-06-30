/Scientists discovered Earth’s oldest rocks in Canada

Geologists discovered Earth’s oldest rocks, about 4.16 billion years old, in northern Quebec, Canada. These ancient stones from the Hadean eon reveal early Earth’s conditions and help explain how the planet evolved to support life.
The rocks were found near Inukjuak, Nunavik, in the Nuvvuagittuq Greenstone Belt. The research was led by Jonathan O’Neil from the University of Ottawa.
Tests show the rocks are about 4.16 billion years old. This makes them the oldest known rocks on Earth, formed during the Hadean eon, when our planet was just beginning to cool.
The Hadean eon began 4.6 billion years ago. Earth was a hot, fiery world with no life, covered in lava and bombarded by space debris. These rocks are a rare record from that time.
Researchers used radiometric dating, measuring elements like samarium and neodymium. This method accurately shows how long ago the rocks solidified from molten material.
These rocks help scientists understand how the first continents formed and what early Earth was like. They offer clues about the conditions that made life possible.
Studying these ancient rocks connects us to Earth’s beginnings. The discovery helps piece together how our planet changed from a lifeless world to one full of oceans, forests, and life.