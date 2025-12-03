YEARENDER - Major setbacks faced by ISRO space missions in 2025

ISRO had several successful space missions in the year 2025. However, it wasn't 100 per cent since a few missions did not go as planned. While one mission faced a complete failure, another one did not achieve the desired result, but is still working.
Indian space missions tasted several successes in the year 2025. There was the launch of the GSLV-F16/NISAR Earth observation satellite in July, the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 satellite in May and the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 strategic communications satellite launch in November. However, there were also a few hiccups ISRO faced this year.
In January 2025, an Indian satellite got stuck in the wrong orbit and has remained there ever since. The NVS-02 satellite was launched aboard GSLV-F15 and reached geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO). However, the satellite’s orbit-raising motor failed to activate, which meant it could not move to its final intended orbit. NVS-02 remains stuck in GTO.
The issue happened because of a faulty valve supplying oxidiser to the Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) that did not open. Since it remains stuck in GTO, its effectiveness for navigation services under NavIC remains compromised. Meanwhile, ISRO says that the satellite systems are functional, and it is reportedly exploring alternate strategies to use it in its current orbit.
On 18 May 2025, the PSLV-C61 mission carrying the radar-imaging satellite EOS-09 failed. Also known as RISAT-1B, even though the first two stages worked, the third stage experienced a “drop in chamber pressure” approximately 203 seconds into the burn. The mission failed due to loss of orbit insertion.
The likely cause of the failure was a problem with the third-stage “flex nozzle” system that steers the rocket’s thrust. RISAT-1B was meant to strengthen Earth observation and surveillance capabilities. This was only the third time in 63 flights that a PSLV rocket faced a full failure, and the first since 2017.
Several space missions faced setbacks worldwide in 2025. Most recent events include China's Shenzhou-20 return capsule being damaged by space debris, leaving three taikonauts stranded. Russia's only launch pad capable of launching humans into space was damaged during its latest launch on November 27.
SpaceX's Starship program also faced repeated failures this year. Elon Musk's company is aiming to send humans to Mars, but the repeated setbacks pose a major challenge to its long-term ambitions.