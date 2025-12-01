/Science’s Déjà Vu: 5 times great minds thought alike - From lightbulb to microchip

Thomas Alva Edison is credited to creating a more practical and longer-lasting bulb. But there were others who were working on the same idea at the time, which led to a legal tussle as well. Sir Joseph Wilson Swan FRS was an English physicist who received a patent in the UK in 1878 and demonstrated a working lamp in February 1879. He had been working on it since 1850 and tried to make light more economical. By 1860, he had developed a lightbulb with carbonised paper filaments instead of platinum ones. Meanwhile, Edison patented his system a year later in 1880.