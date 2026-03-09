/Science behind Iran's vicious 'black' acid rain triggered by massive fuel depot fires

Iran's environmental agency warned people not to step outside their houses and avoid turning on air conditioners. It added that the oil drizzle could cause skin irritation and pose breathing difficulties. Iranian state media reported that several sites were targeted by Israel, including the Aghdasieh oil warehouse in northeast Tehran, the Shahran oil depot north of Tehran, an oil refinery in southern Tehran, and an oil depot in Karaj in Alborz province. Four tanker drivers were killed at one of the sites.