With just over four months left to the July 24 opening of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, organisers say events will go ahead as planned. But the situation is fluid and filled with unknowns, experts say.
Though a candidate to be mayor of London said the 2012 Summer Games host could take over if needed, experts dismissed the possibility because of impossible logistics and no guarantee on the virus.
Later in 2020 is also impossible because of packed US and European sports schedules, which precluded holding the Tokyo Games in more seasonal October.
(Photograph:AFP)
Pushing the Games back by a year, to the same time period in 2021, presents huge logistical challenges but does fall into broadcasters' open schedules, Pilson said.
Cancellation is the most drastic step but would minimise logistical issues. The Summer Games have been cancelled three times before, all for war including the 1940 Games, set for Tokyo.
(Photograph:AFP)