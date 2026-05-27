/Scan, withdraw, done: EPFO 3.0 plans instant PF access via ATMs and UPI - Here's what changes for users

EPFO members may soon withdraw provident fund money instantly via UPI by scanning a QR code at an ATM, eliminating employer sign-offs and delays. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that testing for the facility is complete, and funds will transfer directly into member accounts.
The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members might soon be able to withdraw their provident fund money directly into their bank accounts using UPI. The new system cuts out the need for employer sign-off and eliminates long processing delays. This allows users to get their EPF cash instantly by scanning a QR code at an ATM.
Earlier this month, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is rolling out several initiatives to upgrade its service delivery. "We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF (employees' provident fund) through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Labour and Employment Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said.
• EPFO members currently need to submit a withdrawal request to access their EPF funds, making the process lengthy.
• Members must file a withdrawal claim online through the EPFO portal or visit the office physically.
• Form 31 has to be filled out for the withdrawal request.
• KYC verification is mandatory before the claim is processed.
• Employer approval is also required to move the application forward.
• Any mismatch in documents can lead to delays in processing.
• If the member has changed jobs or employers, the waiting period may become even longer.
• After approvals, the withdrawal process usually takes around 7–10 days to complete.
Withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 lakh require additional manual verification.
• In case of document discrepancies, applicants may need to restart the entire process.
• Users can check the amount of EPF money available for transfer through the UMANG app.
• A QR code can be generated for secure direct transfer of EPF funds to linked bank accounts.
• Once credited, the money can be freely used for payments, online transactions, or ATM withdrawals using debit cards.
• The auto-settlement withdrawal limit has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
The process removes employer involvement, reducing delays and waiting time.
• Users can access funds through UPI-enabled ATMs or transfer them using UPI services.
In order to reach more people, EPFO has also planned to use WhatsApp to reach more members, making the services easier to access. Under this service, members can start a conversation with EPFO by simply sending “Hello” to EPFO’s official WhatsApp number, identified with a verified green tick for security and authenticity. Members can also opt to receive EPFO updates and messages on their registered mobile numbers.