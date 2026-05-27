/Scan, withdraw, done: EPFO 3.0 plans instant PF access via ATMs and UPI - Here's what changes for users

• EPFO members currently need to submit a withdrawal request to access their EPF funds, making the process lengthy.



• Members must file a withdrawal claim online through the EPFO portal or visit the office physically.



• Form 31 has to be filled out for the withdrawal request.



• KYC verification is mandatory before the claim is processed.



• Employer approval is also required to move the application forward.



• Any mismatch in documents can lead to delays in processing.



• If the member has changed jobs or employers, the waiting period may become even longer.



• After approvals, the withdrawal process usually takes around 7–10 days to complete.

Withdrawals exceeding Rs 1 lakh require additional manual verification.



• In case of document discrepancies, applicants may need to restart the entire process.

