Saudi Arabia welcomes first foreign pilgrims after COVID-19 hiatus

Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 06:54 PM(IST)

Saudi Arabia on Saturday welcomed its first batch of hajj pilgrims since before the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted authorities to sharply restrict the annual ritual. (Text: AFP)

Largest religious gathering

One of the five pillars of Islam, the hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims who have the means at least once in their lives.

Usually, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people participated in 2019.



(Photograph:AFP)