/Saudi Arabia’s MBS speaks with Trump regularly, urges harsh actions against Iran: Report

Reports indicate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is maintaining regular contact with President Trump, privately urging decisive military action against Iran to "cut off the head of the snake" and neutralise its regional influence.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) is reportedly maintaining regular contact with US President Donald Trump. These discussions centre on the ongoing regional conflict involving Israel and Iran, with MBS reportedly urging the American president to take harsh action against Iran.
MBS has reportedly echoed a famous directive from the late King Abdullah: to "cut off the head of the snake." This metaphor emphasises that regional stability, from the Saudi perspective, requires neutralising Iran’s central influence rather than just its proxies.
The current rhetoric mirrors the 2010 WikiLeaks diplomatic cables. Those documents revealed that Gulf leaders have spent over a decade privately urging the US to take more forceful military or preventative action against Iran’s expanding nuclear program.
The US-Israeli-Iranian nexus
The timing of these conversations is critical, occurring amidst active hostilities between Israel and Iran. Saudi Arabia appears to be positioning itself as a key strategic advisor to the US, pushing for decisive measures to curb Iranian regional dominance.
The report suggests that Saudi influence could play a major role in shaping Trump’s foreign policy. By advocating for "harsh action," MBS seeks a security environment where Iranian military and nuclear capabilities are significantly diminished through American intervention.
Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.