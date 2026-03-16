/Saudi Arabia’s MBS speaks with Trump regularly, urges harsh actions against Iran: Report

The report suggests that Saudi influence could play a major role in shaping Trump’s foreign policy. By advocating for "harsh action," MBS seeks a security environment where Iranian military and nuclear capabilities are significantly diminished through American intervention.

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