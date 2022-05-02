Satyajit Ray birth anniversary: How the auteur created a fascinating world for children

Satyajit Ray may have been known the world over for his thought-provoking, realistic cinema but the filmmaker had also created a fascinating world for children through books and of course a few films.



The auteur had something to offer to everyone. From science fiction to human interest to detective thrillers to adventures, Ray created a fascinating world for young adults and adults which was ahead of its time and to date is loved by children and adults.



On his 101 birth anniversary- here's a look at the fascinating world that he had created for children.

