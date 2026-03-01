/Saturday curse for Khamenei: Survived assassination attempt in 1981 but killed on another ill-fated Saturday in 2026 - Here's a look at his life

Born in April 19, 1939, in Mashhad, Khamenei completed primary education, studied Islamic studies at seminary and got advanced theological training. He was also known for his deep interest in poetry and literature, according to reports. In the early 1960s, he joined Ayatollah Khomeini’s movement against Shah. As mass protests swept Iran in 1978-1979, Khamenei emerged in Mashhad as a big leader. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Khamenei joined the Revolutionary Council. He served as deputy defense minister and a member of parliament.