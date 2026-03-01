LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Saturday curse for Khamenei: Survived assassination attempt in 1981 but killed on another ill-fated Saturday in 2026 - Here's a look at his life

Saturday curse for Khamenei: Survived assassination attempt in 1981 but killed on another ill-fated Saturday in 2026 - Here's a look at his life

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 13:27 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 13:27 IST

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in power since 1989, has been killed in a strike, marking a historic turning point. A key figure since the 1979 Revolution, his death triggers succession plans, 40 days of mourning, and uncertainty over Iran’s political future.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei DEAD
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei DEAD

86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader since 1989 is dead in a strike by Israel and Iran. Known to be sworn enemy of the West, his demise risks the future of regime in Iran.

Khamenei's childhood and rise to fame
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Khamenei's childhood and rise to fame

Born in April 19, 1939, in Mashhad, Khamenei completed primary education, studied Islamic studies at seminary and got advanced theological training. He was also known for his deep interest in poetry and literature, according to reports. In the early 1960s, he joined Ayatollah Khomeini’s movement against Shah. As mass protests swept Iran in 1978-1979, Khamenei emerged in Mashhad as a big leader. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Khamenei joined the Revolutionary Council. He served as deputy defense minister and a member of parliament.

Khamenei and 1979 Islamic Revolution
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Khamenei and 1979 Islamic Revolution

In 1981, Khamenei became the president, serving two consecutive terms until 1989. He survived an assassination attempt in which his leaving his right arm was permanently impaired. Incidentally, it was a Saturday. After Khomeini’s death in June 1989, Iran’s Assembly of Experts appointed Khamenei as supreme leader.

What Khamenei's rule signified
4 / 5
(Photograph: Ali Khamenei)

What Khamenei's rule signified

If critics are asked, Khamenei ruled with an iron fist marked by curbing dissent and reform. However, he also enjoyed immense popularity and was seen as protector of Iran’s sovereignty against foreign pressure, speccially the West.

Khamenei is gone, what's next
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Khamenei is gone, what's next

Khamenei is dead and it has exposed the Iranian regime though the regime has insisted that they prepared for suc a situation beforehand. A Provisional Leadership Council has taken over interim duties. The government has declared 40 days of public mourning. A successor will be chosen soon

Trending Photo

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? After US–Israel strikes killed Ali Khamenei, could his son inherit supreme leadership of Iran?
7

Who is Mojtaba Khamenei? After US–Israel strikes killed Ali Khamenei, could his son inherit supreme leadership of Iran?

Hijab-clad women in tears, slogans against US, Israel: What's happening in Tehran after Khamenei's death | PICS
6

Hijab-clad women in tears, slogans against US, Israel: What's happening in Tehran after Khamenei's death | PICS

Could Ali Larijani be Iran’s next supreme leader? How the ex‑IRGC figure emerged in succession race after Khamenei’s death
7

Could Ali Larijani be Iran’s next supreme leader? How the ex‑IRGC figure emerged in succession race after Khamenei’s death

After Khamenei’s death in US–Israel strikes, who will replace him as Iran’s supreme leader? Top names in the race
8

After Khamenei’s death in US–Israel strikes, who will replace him as Iran’s supreme leader? Top names in the race

Saturday curse for Khamenei: Survived assassination attempt in 1981 but killed on another ill-fated Saturday in 2026 - Here's a look at his life
5

Saturday curse for Khamenei: Survived assassination attempt in 1981 but killed on another ill-fated Saturday in 2026 - Here's a look at his life