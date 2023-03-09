Satish Kaushik (1956-2023): A look back at his most memorable roles - From Calendar to Pappu Pager

| Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

India lost an acting gem today. One of the most versatile actors Satish Kaushik passed away today, March 9 in Gurugram, India after a heart attack. The filmmaker was 66 years old. In his career spanning over the decades, Kaushik has impressed the audiences with his comic roles - starting with the Calender in Mr India or a witty gangster Pappu Pager in Deewana-Mastana. Kaushik was a breath of fresh air every time he came onscreen and gave the audience a laugh riot. Kaushik started his career as a stage actor in Delhi and made his debut in the Hindi film industry in 1983 with 'Masoom'. In a screen career spanning more than three decades, he acted in a bunch of films of different genres and made an irreplaceable space in the hearts of his fans specifically with his comic roles. As the nation bids final adieu to the actor, let's take a look back at some of the most memorable roles of Satish Kaushik..

Calendar in Mr India

Mr India (1987), the superhero film, is arguably one of the greatest Bollywood films. In the film, the late actor Satish Kaushik played the role of everyone's favourite Calendar. Even though the film had Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead role, Satish as the soft-hearted cook, gave a standout performance, whether it was the line from the film ''Calendar khana do!'' or the way he danced as he entered the kitchen.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana

“Pappu pager Bol rela Hu.. aye zhantule zatak jyada na matak”, the way Satish Kaushik delivered this dialogue in the film is hard to forget. The star-studded film had Govinda and Anil Kapoor in the lead, but like always Satish was able to tickle the bones of the audience as the cheerful gangster, made him the star of the film.



Every time he came on the screen wearing the flowery shirts with sunglasses on and a pager in his hand, gave everyone a laugh riot.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kashiram in Ram Lakhan

Subhash Ghai’s 'Ram Lakhan' is a classic film. The film, starring Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, revolved around the story of two brothers. Even in the film, which was high on drama, had heavy dialogue, and had a serious tone, Satish was able to shine as Kashiram - his comic timing and expressions in the film were top-notch.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Chanda Mama in Mr. And Mrs. Khiladi

Satish Kaushik's performance as astrologer Mama was the highlight of the David Dhawan directorial 'Mr and Mrs Khiladi'. In the film, which had Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla as the lead, and many other prominent actors, Kaushik shinned out and gave us a laugh riot - from his accent, and comic timing to the way he always kissed Akshay's character. Indeed, this was Kaushik's one of the most popular characters.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Mutthu Swamy in Saajan Chale Sasural

Satish Kaushik and Govinda always did wonders on the screen together. In a career spanning decades, Satish and Govinda have worked in many films together, but one movie that will always stand out is the 1996 film 'Saajan Chale Sasural'. In the film, Satish portrayed the role of a South Indian named Mutthu Swami. His funny accent as a South Indian left the audience in splits. Kaushik as Muttu Swami won millions of hearts and is still one of the most beloved characters.



(Photograph: Twitter )