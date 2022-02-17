Satellite pictures: New Pontoon bride & Russian troop deployment along Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have urged Moscow to take real steps to defuse tensions with Ukraine.

Russian self propelled artillery in Brestsky

Satellite pictures of Russian self propelled artillery in Brestsky training area in Brest, Belarus.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged Moscow to take real steps to defuse tensions, as they warned that no significant withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine border had been observed so far.

"The risk of a further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine remains high, utmost caution is required," according to a statement issued by the German chancellery following a phone call between Scholz and Biden.

(Photograph:AFP)