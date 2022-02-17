Satellite pictures: New Pontoon bride & Russian troop deployment along Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have urged Moscow to take real steps to defuse tensions with Ukraine.
Satellite pictures of Russian self propelled artillery in Brestsky training area in Brest, Belarus.
US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged Moscow to take real steps to defuse tensions, as they warned that no significant withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukraine border had been observed so far.
"The risk of a further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine remains high, utmost caution is required," according to a statement issued by the German chancellery following a phone call between Scholz and Biden.
Satellite pictures shows an overview of continuing deployments at Novoozernoye garrison in Crimea.
A US general warned China may take advantage of the Ukraine crisis and do something "provocative" in Asia while Western powers are focused on defusing tensions with Russia.
Russia's deployment of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border has triggered fears in Washington and other Western capitals of a looming invasion.
General Kenneth Wilsbach, the head of US Pacific Air Forces, noted that China had aligned itself with Russia in the crisis, raising questions about own intentions in Asia.
A closer view of self-propelled artillery and equipment in a railyard in Brest, Belarus on February 16.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said there was "currently little evidence of Russia disengaging" from its military buildup near Ukraine, in a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The call came on the eve of a UN Security Council meeting Thursday to discuss the crisis on Ukraine's borders, where Moscow has massed more than 100,000 soldiers.
Satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a close-up of road construction and new Pontoon bridge over the Pripyat river in Belarus.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance is looking to step up efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, as he warned the threat from Russia had become the "new normal in Europe".
His comments came as Russia massed forces on Ukraine's borders in a muscular show of military hardware that the West fears is a precursor to an invasion.
Moscow says many of its troops are there for exercises, and that some were being pulled back because drills have been completed.
US soldiers disembark from a C-17 Globemaster cargo plane on the tarmac of Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, south eastern Poland on Wednesday.
Dozens of US paratroopers landed at Rzeszow airport as part of a deployment of several thousand sent to bolster NATO's eastern flank in response to tensions with Russia.
Amid the escalating tensions, Belarus's foreign minister Vladimir Makei said that "not a single" Russian soldier will remain in the country after the massive joint manoeuvres by Minsk and Moscow on Ukraine's border end.
Russia this week announced an end to some military drills near Ukraine's borders, including those in Belarus.
But the West remains fearful of a possible attack on Ukraine, saying it has yet to see evidence of real de-escalation.
NATO has called Russia's drills in Belarus particularly alarming, saying they marked a "dangerous" moment for Europe.
The Kremlin, officials and Russian public figures made fun of Western media for running with February 16 as the "invasion date" when Russia might attack Ukraine.
"I'd like to ask if US and British sources of disinformation ... could publish the schedule of our upcoming invasions for the year. I'd like to plan my holidays," Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on social media.
Western intelligence had warned that Moscow could choose Wednesday to escalate an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine, after building up a force estimated at more than 100,000 troops around Ukraine's borders.
They said however that the date could be part of a Russian disinformation efforts.
Some media, citing intelligence reports, specified Russian attacks could begin early Wednesday morning.
In a briefing with journalists later Wednesday, Zakharova quipped that, "today, we celebrate another day of non-aggression against Ukraine, and another day that will bring us closer to some kind of war that everyone promised us".
"The night passed as usual. We slept peacefully. In the morning we started the day calmly and professionally," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Asked whether the Kremlin had been in contact with representatives from other countries in the early hours of the day, he replied: "We are not used to contact with foreign countries at night."
"Frankly, the way the Western hysteria is developing indicates there is a long way to go until it culminates. There won't be a remission any time soon, we should be patient," Peskov added.
