Satellite images show Russian troop deployment around Ukraine, Crimea

Biden urged Americans to immediately leave Ukraine as Russia's live-fire drills and build-up of troops around Ukraine deepened fears of an invasion.

Kursk training area in Russia

Tents and troop housing at the Kursk training area in Russia on February 9.

While en route to meet President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, French President Emmanuel Macron was asked whether "Finlandisation" could be a possible way of averting a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The term comes from Finland's Cold War stance of being forced into neutrality in return for avoiding a Soviet invasion.

(Photograph:AFP)