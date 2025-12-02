/Satellite images show devastation caused by floods across Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand

Satellite images captured devastation in the South Asian countries after storms brought entire provinces to a standstill. The death toll in the countries is nearing 1,200 in the four affected nations.
Tropical storms have wreaked havoc in South Asia as Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia reel from deadly flooding, as government and aid groups scramble to rescue hundreds of thousands stranded. The death toll in the countries is nearing 1,200 in the four affected nations.
The floods were triggered by two separate cyclones, Senyar and Ditwah, which brought torrential rain in the region. Satellite images captured devastation in the countries after storms brought entire provinces to a standstill.
In Thailand, heavy rains in the southern part of the country resulted in at least 176 deaths. Meanwhile, two people were killed in Malaysia.
According to AP, more than 600 people have lost their lives in Indonesia due to flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall. Aceh remains one of the worst-affected regions in the country.
The Indonesian government on Monday said that it was sending 34,000 tons of rice and 6.8 million litres of cooking oil to Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra as residents struggle with a shortage of supplies.
In Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah triggered flash floods and devastating landslides. At least 390 people have lost their lives, while more than 350 remain missing.
Sri Lanka has called for international aid. Indian and Pakistani forces have been assisting the domestic forces in evacuation and delivering of food and other supplies to stranded people.