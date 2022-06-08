Satellite images reveal widespread destruction in Ukrainian industrial city of Sievierodonetsk

The northeastern Sievierodonetsk city of Ukraine came under heavy attack on Wednesday from Russian forces who see the capture of the industrial city as key to control of the surrounding Luhansk region.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the fighting has shifted to the eastern region of Ukraine after Russian forces failed to capture Kyiv and Kharkiv regions of the country. Russian troops have made significant gains in the eastern region.

High-resolution images collected by Maxar Technologies over a period of 24 hours on Monday show damaged buildings from artillery shelling in downtown Severodonetsk and around a hospital. From a hole in the roof, to charred buildings, the images showcase how the area has been laid waste by constant shelling.