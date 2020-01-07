Satellite images reveal the extent of Australian bushfire damage

The fires, that have been burning for months are causing difficulties for the government. They are facing a massive economic crisis, as a large chunk of the population has been rendered homeless and with no access to electricity and drinking water
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to meet insurance and bank executives to discuss the ongoing crisis.
According to the Insurance Council of Australia, the damages are going to cost $485.59 million. This figure is expected to jump further as fires continue to gain traction.
The fires, that have been burning for months, have razed more than 8 million hectares of land across Australia. 25 people have been killed and thousands of homes destroyed.
Almost 2,000 houses have been confirmed destroyed in Australia's months-long bushfire crisis, as crews prepare frantically for more forecast danger.
