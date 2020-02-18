Indian landscapes through a satellite's lens

Google Earth View has released high-resolution satellite images of over 35 Indian landscapes.
Let's have a look at the picturesque landscapes:
Shimoga is officially known as Shivamogga. It is a city located in the central part of the state of Karnataka, India.
It is mainly famous for handicrafts, rosewood carvings, sandalwood, sarees with kasuti work and wooden toys laced in lacquer.
(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)
(Photograph:Others)
South Andaman Island is the southernmost island of the Great Andaman and is home to the majority of the population of the Andaman Islands.
The district is among the three districts of the Indian Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands located in the Bay of Bengal.
Mumbai airport is called as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It is the primary international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.
The airport handles about 1,300 flights daily.
It was previously known as Sahar International Airport.
Gujarat is located in the western side of India. It has a coastline of 1,600 kms.
It is famous for its Asiatic Lions, the white desert of Rann of Kutch, colourful handicrafts, festivals, food, unique culture, and its many religious sites.
