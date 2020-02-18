Indian landscapes through a satellite's lens

Google Earth View has released high-resolution satellite images of over 35 Indian landscapes. 

Let's have a look at the picturesque landscapes:

Shimoga

Shimoga is officially known as Shivamogga. It is a city located in the central part of the state of Karnataka, India.

It is mainly famous for handicrafts, rosewood carvings, sandalwood, sarees with kasuti work and wooden toys laced in lacquer.

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

(Photograph:Others)

Karaichuthuvari 

Karaichuthuvari village is located in Radhapuram Tehsil of Tirunelveli district in Tamil Nadu.

The total geographical area of the village is 1296.86 hectares. It has a total population of 3,122 people.

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

(Photograph:Others)

South Andaman

South Andaman Island is the southernmost island of the Great Andaman and is home to the majority of the population of the Andaman Islands.

The district is among the three districts of the Indian Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands located in the Bay of Bengal. 

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

(Photograph:Others)

Mumbai airport

Mumbai airport is called as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It is the primary international airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Area.

The airport handles about 1,300 flights daily.

It was previously known as Sahar International Airport. 

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

(Photograph:Others)

Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh is the loacted in the northeast state of India. It borders the states of Assam and Nagaland to the south.

It shares international borders with Bhutan in the west, Myanmar in the east, and China in the north.

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

(Photograph:Others)

Gujarat

Gujarat is located in the western side of India. It has a coastline of 1,600 kms.

It is famous for its Asiatic Lions, the white desert of Rann of Kutch, colourful handicrafts, festivals, food, unique culture, and its many religious sites.

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

(Photograph:Others)

Topics