Indian landscapes through a satellite's lens

Let's have a look at the picturesque landscapes:

Google Earth View has released high-resolution satellite images of over 35 Indian landscapes.

Shimoga

Shimoga is officially known as Shivamogga. It is a city located in the central part of the state of Karnataka, India.

It is mainly famous for handicrafts, rosewood carvings, sandalwood, sarees with kasuti work and wooden toys laced in lacquer.

(Image courtesy: Google Earth View)

