Satellite images capture Beirut before vs after devastating blast
Satellite images have captured devastation wrought by the massive explosion in 'disaster-stricken' Beirut which created a massive crater at its port.
Let's take a look at the before and after images:
Storage at a warehouse
The incident is thought to have been caused by a fire detonating 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which was being kept in storage at a warehouse in the port.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Infrastructure
The blast flattened many of the city’s buildings and damaged countless others.
The infrastructure that was there before lies in tatters, while a large building near the sea has been extensively damaged.
At least 135 people have been confirmed dead in the blast and more than 5,000 injured, reports say.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Port
The city’s port, which is vital to the country as an entry-point for imports, was the epicentre of the explosion. The pictures above show how most of the port was destroyed by the impact of the blast.
(Photograph:Twitter)
City
According to Lebanon's Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, exploded on Tuesday. Ammonium nitrate is a highly explosive material used in fertilizers.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Banks
People walk past the broken windows of a Beirut bank. The damage caused on Tuesday comes on top of Lebanon’s financial woes and an increase in the number of COVID-19 infections.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Car dealership
The aerial photograph on the top of a car dealership was taken by a satellite on 31 July, just four days before Tuesday’s incident. The after image shows how it now lies ruined near the port of Beirut.