/Sarmat, Minuteman III, Agni-V and more: 7 most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles

Intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) remain the backbone of nuclear deterrence. Designed to travel thousands of kilometres and deliver warheads across continents, these weapons determine strategic balance between major powers. While the number of nations with operational ICBMs is limited, their technical evolution has been rapid, with greater range, hypersonic speeds and multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) dramatically increasing destructive capability. The following is a factual comparison of the seven most powerful ICBMs in service today.