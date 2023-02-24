In pics | Sanjay Leela Bhansali turns 60: Celebrating filmmaker’s strong and unapologetic female characters

One of Indian cinema’s finest directors, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, turned 60 today. He garnered many awards and accolades in his career, from awarding with four National Film Awards to a BAFTA nomination, he has it all. Bhansali started his career as an assistant to Vidhu Vinod Chopra in his movies like Parinda and 1942: A Love Story. But he rose to prominence with his triangular love story, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). This movie established him as a filmmaker that creates auras of celebration and festivity with a visually appealing splendour. His next film, a period romance called Devdas (2002) was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language at BAFTA. Some of his best works include movies likes- Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In all his movies, what remains common are the strong female characters; whether that character was in the lead like Gangubai or a supporting character like Kashibai. Every female character in his story was unapologetically fierce and has her own story to tell. Here are some of those powerful female characters from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies:



Annie

The character of Annie was played by Manisha Koirala in a 1996 movie, Khamoshi: The Musical. The film marked one of the best performances of Manisha Koirala to date. In the '90s era, it was a rare sight for a female actor to drive the whole narrative, but in this film, Annie, the caring daughter of a deaf-mute couple became an extremely relatable character. Apart from her unconditional love for her parents, she has insecurities, ambitions, and desires. She won several awards for her performance, including the Screen Award for Best Actress and her second consecutive Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Paro and Chandramukhi

The characters of Paro and Chandramukhi were played by Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Disxit respectively. The larger-than-life sets and classic soundtracks of this timeless love saga are still etched in the memories of audiences. With this film, Bhansali introduced two female characters that defined the enduring, emotional side of women, beautifully. On one hand, Paro stands tall and doesn't get overshadowed by her feelings, and on the other, Chandramukhi, despite being ostracized by society, remains loyal to her love.

Kashibai and Mastani

Kashibai (Priyanka Chopra) and Mastani (Deepika Padukone) are prime examples of the ace filmmaker's ability to create strong and memorable female characters like no other. Kashibai may appear one-dimensional and predictable, but she has many layers. Meanwhile, despite social opposition, the warrior princess Mastani remains steadfast in her love and proves her worth on the battlefield.

Rani Padmaavati

The character of Padmaavati is played by Deepika Padukone. When the unconventional filmmaker tackles a period drama, he creates an entirely new universe. Despite his star power, he manages to give individual characters a voice. Padmavati is yet another example of a strong female character with complex and multi-dimensional characteristics. The legendary queen defies stereotypes and challenges societal norms because of her beauty, intelligence, and bravery.

Gangubai

You can't help but fall in love with Alia Bhatt's portrayal of Gangubai, a brothel madam in Gangubai Kathiawadi who eventually rises to power as the district's leader. Unlike his contemporaries, Bhansali has an eye for detail, and there are hand movements and facial gestures in this film that drive the entire narrative at times.

