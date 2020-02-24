Sandstorm 'Calima' engulfs Spain's Canary Islands

Let's have a look at the disruption caused by it:

Heavy sandstorm known as 'Calima' has hit Spain's Canary Islands of Gran Canaria.

Low visibility

The strong winds carrying red sand from the Sahara shrouded the tourist hotspot and adversely affected the visibility in the archipelago.

According to the authorities, ''the visibility is extremely low''.

(Photograph:AFP)