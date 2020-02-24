Sandstorm 'Calima' engulfs Spain's Canary Islands

Heavy sandstorm known as 'Calima' has hit Spain's Canary Islands of Gran Canaria.
Let's have a look at the disruption caused by it:
Low visibility
The strong winds carrying red sand from the Sahara shrouded the tourist hotspot and adversely affected the visibility in the archipelago.
According to the authorities, ''the visibility is extremely low''.
(Photograph:AFP)
State of alert
The regional government declared a state of alert on Saturday and advised people to keep doors and windows closed, avoid non-essential car travel and stay away from coastal areas.
All outdoor activities including some carnival celebrations have been cancelled.
Spain's national weather service warned that winds of up to 120 kilometres were set to buffet the Canaries until Monday.
(Photograph:AFP)
Flights cancelled
Airports on Spain's Canary Islands were closed again Sunday after a sandstorm hit the archipelago.
Air travel was first disrupted Saturday after fierce winds engulfed the islands, forcing flights to and from the islands of Gran Canaria and Tenerife to be cancelled or diverted.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Tourists stranded
Foreign tourists have been stranded in Canary Islands after Saharan sandstorm left the holiday destination coated with dust, reducing visibility for aircraft.
Located off the coast of Morocco, the Canary Islands are a popular tourist destination for northern Europeans seeking winter sunshine.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Outbreak of blazes
The winds have also hampered other modes of transportation such as roadways as well as ferry services.
About 1,000 locals and tourists were evacuated in Tenerife as a precaution because of the risk from blazes which broke out near built-up areas in six municipalities on the north of the island amid scorching temperatures.