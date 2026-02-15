/Sanctions on land, aircraft carriers at sea: How US is pushing Iran to the brink

The deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford, followed by a second carrier strike group, highlights the United States’ determination to demonstrate military readiness in the region. According to Reuters, several guided-missile destroyers, fighter jets, and surveillance aircraft that have been recently repositioned to the Middle East. Following initial talks, US President Donald Trump cautioned Tehran that failure to reach an agreement with his administration could be 'very traumatic'. Additionally, two US officials told Reuters that the military is preparing for the possibility of sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran if ordered by the President, reflecting the scale and seriousness of potential contingency planning.

