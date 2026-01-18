As Iran’s economy struggles under US sanctions, rising inflation and the collapse of the rial, many Iranian citizens are now turning to cryptocurrencies as an alternative store of value and mechanism for moving money outside the state-controlled financial system. According to analysis by a blockchain analytics firm, Chainalysis, Iran’s on-chain crypto ecosystem processed more than $7.78 billion in activity in 2025, up sharply from the previous year. This surge shows how digital assets have become a financial lifeline for an economy in the face of sustained economic stress.

