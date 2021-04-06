Samurai dance teacher moves online as Tokyo Olympics bans foreign spectators

'Katana'

Holding a samurai sword "katana" in his right hand and an iPad in the left, Minamoto is now showing students the arts of the samurai on Zoom calls.

Minamoto charges $85 (9,450 yen) per student for in-person classes and $18 (2,000 yen) for the online version. Most of his online students are from Europe and the United States.

But the experience is not quite the same.

"If I were teaching in-person classes, I can directly correct the body posture or teach them more poses and techniques, but I think it's hard to do so through an online class," Minamoto said.

(Photograph:Reuters)