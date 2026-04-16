/Sam Altman's coding abilities are minimal, yet he runs OpenAI. He's not alone. These top tech bosses have limited IT skills

Stewart Butterfield, co-founder of the team messaging platform Slack and photosharing site Flickr, had a background in philosophy rather than engineering.

But he taught himself to code at a young age, and used to design websites for others.

He studied philosophy at the University of Victoria and later at Cambridge, focusing on logic and epistemology. Butterfield's conceptual thinking and clarity of ideas, which are hallmarks of philosophical training, helped him build widely adopted technology platforms.