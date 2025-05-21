Published: May 21, 2025, 15:46 IST | Updated: May 21, 2025, 15:46 IST
Kannada author Banu Mushtaq's short story collection Heart Lamp has won the International Booker Prize in London, UK.
Indian Authors Who Won The Booker Prize
Indian author Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi won the International Booker Prize for Heart Lamp, a short story collection that is on struggles and everyday lives of South Indian women. The book has made history as the first Kannada title to win this coveted international prize. With Banu Mushtaq's big win, here's a look at other Indian authors who have received the Booker Prize.
In a Free State by VS Naipaul
VS Naipaul was the first author of Indian origin to the Booker Prize for Fiction. In 1971, he was awarded the prestigious award for In a Free State, a collection of three stories centered on themes of displacement, power and post-colonial identity.
Midnight's Children by Salman Rushdie
Rushdie, the Mumbai born British-Indian author, won the Booker Prize in 1981 for his novel Midnight's Children. The book is a historical chronical of modern India, following the life of Saleem Sinai, who is born at the exact moment of India's independence from British rule.
The God of Small Things by Anundhati Roy
Born in Shillong, India, Arundhati Roy gained international recognition with her debut novel The God of Small Things, which won the Booker Prize in 1997. She became the first Indian woman to receive this prestigious award.
The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai
Written by Kiran Desai, the book won the Man Booker Prize in 2006. The second book of Desai explores the themes of national identity, immigrations through he character's suffering and pain.
The White Tiger by Aravind Adiga
Aravind Adiga won the prestigious award in 2008 for his debut noval. At the age of 34, he was among the youngest authors ever to win the Man Booker Prize for his thought-provoking portrayal of class struggle in India.
Tomb of Sand by Geetanjali Shree
In 2022, Geetanjali Shree won the coveted International Booker Prize for her Hindi novel Tomb of Sand, translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. It marked the first time a book translated from an Indian language to win the international Booker. The movie is a poignant exploration of complex relationship, grief and transformation.