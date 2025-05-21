Banu Mushtaq

Indian author Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi won the International Booker Prize for Heart Lamp, a short story collection that is on struggles and everyday lives of South Indian women. The book has made history as the first Kannada title to win this coveted international prize. With Banu Mushtaq's big win, here's a look at other Indian authors who have received the Booker Prize.