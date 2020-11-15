Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh: Celebrities wish fans on Diwali

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh celebrated their second wedding anniversary with the festival of lights. Deepika Shared their lovely picture on her Instagram account and wrote, ''🪔Happy Diwali 🪔''
(Photograph:Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their Diwali in London. Priyanka shared their adorable picture in which both were seen posing while holding diyas in their hands. Priyanka wore a floral saree, jhumkas and pink bangles while Nick was in a black outfit.
Priyanka captioned the pic, “Happy diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif blessed our Instagram feed with her stunning Diwali wish. The actor shared her bright picture, in which she can be seen wearing a pink saree. '' Shubh Deepawali love and light to all'', she captioned the post.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Salman Khan
Chulbul Pandey of Bollywood Salman Khan looked dapper in his festive look as he shared a picture of himself on Instagram. The actor was seen donning a floral printed red coloured kurta with a big smile on his face, "a very Happy Diwali and a prosperous new year" Khan captioned the post.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback black and white picture of him and his wife Jaya Bachchan. ''Diwali greetings", he captioned the post.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt shared her sweet and simple picture with a special secret about her pink lehenga, the actress shared her picture in which she can be seen wearing a normally embroidered lehenga, In the caption, Alia revealed that the outfit had the names of the karigars who made the outfit embroidered on it.
''This Diwali I wanted to do something different, instead, I wore something different this lehenga is a labour of love of so many amazing people - the children of AOL free schools whose names are embroidered on it and karigars who worked across many months. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali 🪔 and hope everyone’s in the pink of health, just like my outfit'', she captioned the post.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rajinikanth & family
Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali with his family at his residence in Chennai. Megastar daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, shared a series of photos, in which they can be seen bursting and enjoying the fireworks. ''Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali 🪔💫🌟 from our family to yours ❤️❤️❤️ Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty !!!! 😇🙏🏻😇🌟 gods and gurus will always bless us'', she wrote.