'Sakubai', 'Doll’s House': Watch Zee Theatre teleplays that celebrate women’s stories

Surya Ki Antim Kiran Se Surya Ki Pehli Kiran Tak

A period drama on the trials of queen Rani Sheelavati, the teleplay follows her compulsion to enter the practice of niyog prevalent in the princely states during the British Raj. As the King is unable to produce an heir, the queen has to choose another man for a night to fulfil the duties of the kingdom.

The teleplay captures their individual battles of shame, discomfort, and embarrassment from the ordeal as relationships are strained and new ones are formed in the process. the teleplay stars Madhurima Tuli, with Rajat Kaul and Rocky in lead roles.



(Photograph:Twitter)