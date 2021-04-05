SAG Awards 2021: Rege Jean Page to Anya Taylor-Joy, stars amp up their fashion game

Jurnee Smollett graced the virtually red carpet in Zuhair Murad's voluminous bright pink gown from their pre-fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Her floral diamond and ruby high Jewellery by Bulgari was the attraction point of her look.
Lily Collins
Lily Collins struck a beautiful pose in a minidress encrusted in stones from Georges Hobeika's Spring 2018 haute-couture collection. The 'Emily in Paris' star, paired it with pretty strap heels by Casadei.
Rege Jean Page
Heartthrob Rege Jean Page attended the event in a whole black look. The 'Bridgerton' star stunned the event in a dark tuxedo by Louis Vuitton.
Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin mixed all the styles for her SAG red carpet. 'The Crown' actor attended the big event in Prada dress which was mixed with styles and textures featuring a pleated skirt, chunky boots and a waist belt and a lace top and bottom.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington looked dreamy in the purple gorgeous gown and headpiece combo dress. Meanwhile, her matching makeup, stunning aqua nails and Bvlgari accessories took her look a step ahead.
Carey Mulligan
Nominee of the night Carey Mulligan was a classic beauty. The actor wore a cream and a black satin dress showing off her back. She matched her look with satin crystal sandals by Prada.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Like all the red carpets of this year's award season, Leslie Odom Jr was a stand out of the SAG red carpet too. The nominee of the night wore a double coloured wool suit from Berluti's winter 2021 collection.
Viola Davis
The big winner of the night Viola Davis appeared in a neon straight dress by Louis Vuitton. Her custom gown was handcrafted with more than 10,000 silver and gold sequins.
Anya Taylor-Joy
The whole award season belongs to Anya Taylor-Joy, who swept the awards for her incredible acting in 'The Queen Gambit' and dazzled the red carpet with her looks.
For the SAG 2021 red carpet, Anya gave us an old Hollywood glam vibe in a nude and black lace mini dress by Vera Wang and this time she completed her look with icy blonde waves and smokey eyes. That we loved!