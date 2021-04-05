SAG Awards 2021: Rege Jean Page to Anya Taylor-Joy, stars amp up their fashion game

Anya Taylor-Joy

The whole award season belongs to Anya Taylor-Joy, who swept the awards for her incredible acting in 'The Queen Gambit' and dazzled the red carpet with her looks.

For the SAG 2021 red carpet, Anya gave us an old Hollywood glam vibe in a nude and black lace mini dress by Vera Wang and this time she completed her look with icy blonde waves and smokey eyes. That we loved!

(Photograph:Twitter)