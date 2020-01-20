SAG awards 2020: Check out the highlights of the event

South Korean thriller 'Parasite' was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month.
 

Parasite

'Parasite,' the Korean language social satire about the wealth gap in South Korea, was the first film in a foreign language to win the top prize of best cast ensemble in the 26 year-history of the SAG awards.

Joaquin Phoenix

Phoenix's terrifying performance as a loner who finds fame through violence in 'Joker' has swept awards season. Joaquin claimed the best actor award at the event

"I am standing on the shoulders of my favourite actor - Heath Ledger," Phoenix said on Sunday, referring to the actor who won a posthumous Oscar in 2009 for his turn playing the comic book villain. 
 

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger, likewise, has picked up most of the prizes so far for her performance as a desperate, aging Judy Garland in biopic 'Judy'.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt picked up another trophy for his supporting role as a charming stunt man in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', Brad during his acceptence speech., "It was a difficult part," quipped Pitt of his role. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch," he said to laughter. 

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro, whose lead performance in 'The Irishman' has been snubbed by the Oscars, Golden Globes and SAG, was given a lifetime achievement award at the SAG dinner and used his speech to take a veiled shot at U.S. President Donald Trump.
 

Jennifer Aniston

In television, Jennifer Aniston was an upset winner for her role as a TV anchor in 'The Morning Show', bringing the second award this year for the new Apple TV+ streaming service. Her co-star Billy Crudup won a Critics Choice award last week.
 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepted the best television comedy actress statuette, capping a year of multiple awards for her and the show.

"This whole thing has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and find it's been just that, thank you. It's been the most beautiful dream," Waller-Bridge said.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern was named best supporting actress for playing a ruthless divorce lawyer in Netflix domestic drama 'Marriage Story'. 
 

