SAG awards 2020: Check out the highlights of the event

South Korean thriller 'Parasite' was the upset winner at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards on Sunday, while Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger were named best actors, cementing their roles as frontrunners at the Oscars next month.
Phoenix's terrifying performance as a loner who finds fame through violence in 'Joker' has swept awards season. Joaquin claimed the best actor award at the event
"I am standing on the shoulders of my favourite actor - Heath Ledger," Phoenix said on Sunday, referring to the actor who won a posthumous Oscar in 2009 for his turn playing the comic book villain.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Brad Pitt picked up another trophy for his supporting role as a charming stunt man in 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', Brad during his acceptence speech., "It was a difficult part," quipped Pitt of his role. "A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch," he said to laughter.
(Photograph:Reuters)
'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepted the best television comedy actress statuette, capping a year of multiple awards for her and the show.
"This whole thing has been a dream and if I wake up tomorrow and find it's been just that, thank you. It's been the most beautiful dream," Waller-Bridge said.
(Photograph:Reuters)