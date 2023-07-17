SAG-AFTRA strike: Mark Ruffalo, Joey King and other stars protest on the picket line - see pics

| Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

The actor's strike has begun! The union of actors stepped outside a day after SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), failed to reach a deal in negotiations. Since then, many popular Hollywood celebrities like Susan Sarandon, Jason Sudeikis, and others have joined the strike on the picket line, showing solidarity for their union and colleagues. Check out the photos here:

Mark Ruffalo came out in support of the actors as he joined the SAG-AFTRA strike outside the Universal in New York City.

Olivia Wilde joined the thousands of actors and writers on the picket lines. Voicing her support for the union, Olivia shared a photo of her holding the sign board reading, ''SAG AFTRA on STRIKE.''

She captioned the post as, ''@sagaftra since ‘02 . My heart goes out to everyone who was forced to stop working because the AMPTP is failing to recognize our basic worth. It’s a real shame they put us all in this position. But we can’t settle for scraps out of desperation. The contract simply needs to reflect the massive shifts in the industry since the last negotiation. The jig is UP. Pay people for their work. Greed is gross. #unionstrong.''