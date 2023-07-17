SAG-AFTRA strike: Mark Ruffalo, Joey King and other stars protest on the picket line - see pics
The actor's strike has begun! The union of actors stepped outside a day after SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) and AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), failed to reach a deal in negotiations.
Since then, many popular Hollywood celebrities like Susan Sarandon, Jason Sudeikis, and others have joined the strike on the picket line, showing solidarity for their union and colleagues. Check out the photos here:
Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo came out in support of the actors as he joined the SAG-AFTRA strike outside the Universal in New York City.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde joined the thousands of actors and writers on the picket lines. Voicing her support for the union, Olivia shared a photo of her holding the sign board reading, ''SAG AFTRA on STRIKE.''
She captioned the post as, ''@sagaftra since ‘02 . My heart goes out to everyone who was forced to stop working because the AMPTP is failing to recognize our basic worth. It’s a real shame they put us all in this position. But we can’t settle for scraps out of desperation. The contract simply needs to reflect the massive shifts in the industry since the last negotiation. The jig is UP. Pay people for their work. Greed is gross. #unionstrong.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Joey King
Kissing Booth actress Joey King joined the picket line. Holding a board sign in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike. King was photographed on the streets of California.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Susan Sarandon
Veteran actress Susan Sarandon joined the actors strike on picket lines in New York. Waling on the road, Susan said, “So we're in an old contract for a new type of business and it’s just not working for most people,” as per Reuters.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Rosario Dawson
Actor Rosario Dawson joined the rally of writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Fran Drescher
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland photographed took part in the rally of the actors and writers outside Netflix studio in Los Angeles.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jason Sudeikis
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis was seen marching on the road holding the black sign that read: 'SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!'. Jason was wearing a black hoodie reading, ''We need heroes.''
(Photograph:Twitter)
Sean Astin
The Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin was also photographed on the road marching with SAG-AFTRA board.