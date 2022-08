Following the announcement made by Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr of his political exit, violent clashes broke out in Baghdad on Monday (August 29), claiming the lives of 15 people and injuring hundreds.

Sadr’s supporters stormed the presidential palace and engaged in combat with rival groups.

The heaviest combat the Iraqi capital has seen in years, broke out at night, with machine-gun fire, explosions, and tracer fire billowing into the sky.

