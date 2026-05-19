LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Sacred Games, Manto, Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 must watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui films and TV shows on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT

Sacred Games, Manto, Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 must watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui films and TV shows on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: May 19, 2026, 13:46 IST | Updated: May 19, 2026, 13:51 IST

On the occasion of his birthday, here’s looking back at 7 iconic performances that showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatility and talent, and highlight why he is one of the finest actors of our generation.

Celebrating Nawazuddin Siddiqui
1 / 8

Celebrating Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a league of his own with performances that go far beyond conventional stardom. Known for his remarkable versatility, intense screen presence, and ability to transform into every character he portrays completely, he has consistently redefined what it means to be an actor in Indian cinema. From intense psychological dramas to heartwarming entertainers, Nawazuddin’s filmography is a testament to extraordinary craft. On his birthday, audiences celebrate not just a celebrated actor, but a once-in-a-generation talent who continues to inspire with every performance.

Faizal Khan | Gangs of Wasseypur
2 / 8

Faizal Khan | Gangs of Wasseypur

Where to watch: Prime Video

His portrayal of Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of the most iconic performances in modern Indian cinema. From a laid-back young man to a ruthless gangster seeking revenge, Nawazuddin brought depth and unpredictability to the role, making Faizal a cult character.

Dashrath Manjhi | Manjhi: The Mountain Man
3 / 8

Dashrath Manjhi | Manjhi: The Mountain Man

Where to watch: Netflix

Nawazuddin transformed into Dashrath Manjhi in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, portraying the real-life hero who carved a road through a mountain with sheer determination. His emotionally rich performance captured resilience, pain, and unwavering love with remarkable authenticity.

Ramanna | Raman Raghav 2.0
4 / 8

Ramanna | Raman Raghav 2.0

Where to watch: ZEE5

His chilling performance as the psychotic serial killer Ramanna in Raman Raghav 2.0 was haunting and deeply unsettling. Nawazuddin’s ability to embody madness with eerie conviction made this one of his most critically acclaimed roles.

Saadat Hasan Manto | Manto
5 / 8

Saadat Hasan Manto | Manto

Where to watch: Netflix

Playing legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto in Manto, Nawazuddin delivered a restrained yet deeply moving performance. He brought alive the intellect, rebellion, and emotional turmoil of one of South Asia’s greatest literary figures.

Ganesh Gaitonde | Sacred Games
6 / 8

Ganesh Gaitonde | Sacred Games

Where to watch: Netflix

As Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, Nawazuddin delivered a career-defining digital performance. His portrayal of the feared gangster with vulnerability, ambition, and rage turned Gaitonde into one of the most iconic OTT characters in India.

Shaikh | The Lunchbox
7 / 8

Shaikh | The Lunchbox

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video

In The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin played Shaikh, a cheerful and talkative colleague who brought warmth and lightness to the film. Despite limited screen time, his nuanced performance added charm and emotional balance to the narrative.

Chand Nawab | Bajrangi Bhaijaan
8 / 8

Chand Nawab | Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Where to watch: Netflix

As Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin brought humor, sincerity, and heart to the role of a Pakistani journalist. His chemistry with the ensemble and endearing performance made the character immensely loved by audiences.

Trending Photo

From RRR to Brindavanam: 7 must-watch Jr NTR movies on Netflix, Prime and other OTT | Birthday special
8

From RRR to Brindavanam: 7 must-watch Jr NTR movies on Netflix, Prime and other OTT | Birthday special

Which nations produce most honey? Top 7 countries leading global production
7

Which nations produce most honey? Top 7 countries leading global production

Sacred Games, Manto, Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 must watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui films and TV shows on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT
8

Sacred Games, Manto, Gangs of Wasseypur: 7 must watch Nawazuddin Siddiqui films and TV shows on Netflix, Prime and Other OTT

IPL 2026 Race to Playoffs | 7 matches, 5 teams, 1 spot: What RR, CSK, PBKS, KKR and DC need to make it to top four?
5

IPL 2026 Race to Playoffs | 7 matches, 5 teams, 1 spot: What RR, CSK, PBKS, KKR and DC need to make it to top four?

What is Ebola? Symptoms, Congo outbreak, US travel measures and Trump’s remarks
5

What is Ebola? Symptoms, Congo outbreak, US travel measures and Trump’s remarks