On the occasion of his birthday, here’s looking back at 7 iconic performances that showcase Nawazuddin Siddiqui's versatility and talent, and highlight why he is one of the finest actors of our generation.
Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a league of his own with performances that go far beyond conventional stardom. Known for his remarkable versatility, intense screen presence, and ability to transform into every character he portrays completely, he has consistently redefined what it means to be an actor in Indian cinema. From intense psychological dramas to heartwarming entertainers, Nawazuddin’s filmography is a testament to extraordinary craft. On his birthday, audiences celebrate not just a celebrated actor, but a once-in-a-generation talent who continues to inspire with every performance.
Where to watch: Prime Video
His portrayal of Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of the most iconic performances in modern Indian cinema. From a laid-back young man to a ruthless gangster seeking revenge, Nawazuddin brought depth and unpredictability to the role, making Faizal a cult character.
Where to watch: Netflix
Nawazuddin transformed into Dashrath Manjhi in Manjhi: The Mountain Man, portraying the real-life hero who carved a road through a mountain with sheer determination. His emotionally rich performance captured resilience, pain, and unwavering love with remarkable authenticity.
Where to watch: ZEE5
His chilling performance as the psychotic serial killer Ramanna in Raman Raghav 2.0 was haunting and deeply unsettling. Nawazuddin’s ability to embody madness with eerie conviction made this one of his most critically acclaimed roles.
Where to watch: Netflix
Playing legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto in Manto, Nawazuddin delivered a restrained yet deeply moving performance. He brought alive the intellect, rebellion, and emotional turmoil of one of South Asia’s greatest literary figures.
Where to watch: Netflix
As Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games, Nawazuddin delivered a career-defining digital performance. His portrayal of the feared gangster with vulnerability, ambition, and rage turned Gaitonde into one of the most iconic OTT characters in India.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
In The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin played Shaikh, a cheerful and talkative colleague who brought warmth and lightness to the film. Despite limited screen time, his nuanced performance added charm and emotional balance to the narrative.
Where to watch: Netflix
As Chand Nawab in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Nawazuddin brought humor, sincerity, and heart to the role of a Pakistani journalist. His chemistry with the ensemble and endearing performance made the character immensely loved by audiences.