/S-500 vs THAAD vs Patriot: Where does Russia’s defence system really stand?

Patriot and THAAD have both undergone extensive combat use and field testing. Patriot systems have intercepted aircraft, drones and ballistic missiles in conflicts across Ukraine, Iraq, Israel and the Gulf. THAAD has confirmed operational intercepts and highly transparent test data. The S-500, in contrast, has entered limited Russian service but has not been used in combat, and no publicly verified interception tests have been released. This places S-500 in a developing category, with many of its claimed capabilities yet to be independently proven.